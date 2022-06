Lancaster, CA.- Submit your auditions! We’re looking for a local resident to perform the National Anthem at this year’s 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza! Last year’s singer was phenomenal, do you think you have what it takes? Film your best performance and send it to us. This contest will end on Sunday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m.

