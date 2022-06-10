ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Duchess of Cornwall will step up to open Chalke Valley History Festival with special event

By David Wilkes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Duchess of Cornwall will open this year’s Chalke Valley History Festival, it was announced yesterday.

The festival, sponsored by the Daily Mail, is to begin with a special event titled Rediscovering Women In History in collaboration with Camilla’s popular book club The Reading Room.

The duchess will visit the idyllic site at Broad Chalke, near Salisbury, Wiltshire, on the first day of the festival – taking place from June 20 to 26 – to introduce the event and will be present in the audience throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvB1A_0g6Bj8YP00
The Duchess of Cornwall will open this year’s Chalke Valley History Festival

Historical novelist Philippa Gregory and historian Alison Weir are due to take part in a discussion titled ‘Rediscovering Women in History’ that will be recorded for The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.

The Duchess will introduce the event and be present in the audience throughout. The discussion will be shown as part of the @duchessofcornwallsreadingroom Instagram feed later this summer.

Avid reader Camilla first shared her reading lists during the pandemic in 2020, and was then inspired by the positive reaction to launch her hub for literary communities around the world on Instagram last year.

It now has 137,000 subscribers on Instagram and has moved online too. As well as book recommendations, it offers exclusive insight from the authors themselves, and offers something for book lovers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Yesterday festival director, Jane Pleydell-Bouverie, said: ‘We are very honoured that HRH The Duchess of Cornwall is giving up her precious time to attend the history festival. It promises to be a marvellous occasion to open the festival and we much look forward to Her Royal Highness’s visit in ten days’ time.’

The Daily Mail Chalke Valley History Festival will take place from June 20 to 26 at Church Bottom, Broad Chalke, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP5 5DP. For tickets and more details about the festival visit www.cvhf.org.uk.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'modern parents' who use 'emotional intelligence' to discipline Prince George, Princess Charlotte and 'mischievous' Prince Louis, royal expert claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'modern parents' who use 'emotional intelligence' to discipline Prince George, Princess Charlotte and 'mischievous' Prince Louis, a royal expert has claimed. Royal fans went wild after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children at various Jubilee celebrations last weekend,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Are the Victorians to blame for your HAY FEVER? How 19th century London planners planted thousands of seed-shedding plane trees to beautify the city... sparking generations of runny noses and itchy eyes

They were so common in the UK capital that they became known as 'London Planes' – and the name has stuck. After being planted avidly by the Victorians, plane trees in London thrived and are now the capital's most common tree. But whilst their distinctive flaky bark makes them...
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Top chef and founder of iconic Sydney fusion burger chain mysteriously dies at the age of 38 - two years after assaulting his girlfriend in a jealous rage: 'Words can barely express our grief'

A Sydney chef who has worked in Michelin star restaurants throughout the United Kingdom and Canada has died. Kerby Craig unexpectedly died on June 9, just days before the 10 year anniversary of launching his Japanese fusion burger chain, Ume. 'Words can barely express our grief,' a tribute posted to...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Paddy McGuinness WINS two-year battle with planners to keep two-storey extension to gym and swimming pool at his £4million Cheshire mansion

Paddy McGuinness has finally won a two-year battle with planners to keep changes to a gym and swimming pool extension at his £4million mansion in Cheshire. The Take Me Out presenter, 48, and his Real Housewives of Cheshire wife Christine, 34, sparked uproar over plans to convert and 're-model' their six-bedroom new build, situated near Wayne Rooney's old home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippa Gregory
Daily Mail

Royal warship could be raised like the Mary Rose: 60-gun HMS Gloucester that sank off Norfolk coast 340 years ago - nearly costing future King James II his life - could be returned to surface like Henry's VIII's favourite ship

The wreck of a royal warship that sank 340 years ago whilst carrying the future King James II could be raised from the seabed in an operation similar to the incredible recovery of the Mary Rose. The discovery of HMS Gloucester, 28 miles off the coast of Great Yarmouth, was...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Meghan’s surprise engagement during the Invictus Games: Duchess gave 'inspiring feedback' during visit to an entrepreneurship course for girls and non-binary youngsters in The Netherlands in April

Meghan Markle visited a non-profit supporting girls and non-binary children during her trip to the Netherlands in April, it has emerged today. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, who is now based in California with her two children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, and her husband Prince Harry, was in the Netherlands to support the Duke at the 2022 Invictus Games.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

404K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy