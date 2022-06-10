Lawmaker believes Gonzalo Lopez had help from other inmates, used prison-made tools to escape
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - As many continue to question how Gonzalo Lopez escaped nearly a month ago and later murder a family of five, State Senator John Whitmire, chairman of the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee, revealed how he thinks Lopez escaped. Whitmire appeared on an episode of Behind...
June 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will resume inmate transportation on Monday following a brief pause after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison bus last month and killed five people. During the pause earlier this week, TDCJ officials say they conducted "a comprehensive review of...
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Darryl Efram Brown is a suspected drug dealer. His storefront home was raided by narcotics deputies on Friday – and now Darryl is on the run, leaving his family to be taken to jail and grandchildren to be put with Child Protective Services.
Leon County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says inmate transportation will restart Monday, June 13th. TDCJ paused the program after Gonzalo Lopez escaped during a trip from Gatesville to Huntsville on May 24th. His escape resulted in the murder of five people who were members of a family from Tomball.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years. The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County. Details are limited but DPS troopers...
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says it's resuming the transportation of inmates just four days after pausing them in the wake of a convicted killer's escape. “The public’s safety is the first duty and highest obligation for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” Bryan Collier, executive director for TDCJ.
HOUSTON — As a family prepares to lay their loved ones to rest, investigators with Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Department of Public Safety were back on the scene Thursday in Centerville. This comes after the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences issued preliminary causes of death for...
Centerville, Texas — Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas...
HOUSTON, Texas — Prayer and public vigil ceremonies were held in Tomball and Centerville for the family that was killed in Centerville by escaped Leon County inmate, Gonzalo Lopez. The vigil was held on June 6 and honored the grandfather and his four grandsons. The Collin family invited the...
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 800 block of FM 855. Officials say 2 people were detained for questioning and that there is no danger to the public at this time.
Killeen, TX (June 12, 2022): Killeen Police received a complaint from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego for Murder. He is currently in the Bell County Jail. The name of the victim has been identified as Helena Deloris Holmes. This is the 10th Murder...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested in College Station for trying to sell a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery County. Zachary Guyton was trying to sell the vehicle when a potential buyer noticed suspicious activity in the sale and contacted the authorities. College Station police checked...
A 21 year old College Station man was booked into the Brazos County jail for the eighth time in less than three years. Online records show Charles Leon Williams was out on bonds awaiting three trials on felony charges and six trials on misdemeanor charges when College Station police searched his apartment Wednesday morning.
A College Station man is headed to prison for the fifth time. A Brazos County district court jury on April 13 convicted 36 year old Melvin Ford Jr. of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. On June 2, the trial judge imposed a 37 year sentence. According to...
MADISONVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest was made early Friday morning in a Madison County drug bust. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office – with the assistance of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Normangee Police Department, and the Madisonville Police Department – executed a search warrant on a residence in Madisonville.
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Dallas man Thursday in connection with allegations that he trafficked two children under the age of 18 in June of 2021 and sold them as forced labor. Hayes “Daddy” Charles Smith III, 33, is still being held...
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says the group, Beyond the Call of Duty, is coming to Belton to honor Major Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez, III., who died in 2021 from COVID-19 complications. Beyond the Call of Duty is a group from Washington...
