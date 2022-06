With weather conditions impersonating a broiler oven, the public is seeking relief from the heat and high electric bills they cause. Gypsy Lucas is familiar with both. Her family owns Skate Country in Bellmead and Skate World in Waco, both havens for people craving good times and cool conditions. Her electric bill runs about $14,000 a month between the two locations, or 30% of her monthly outlay to keep the doors open.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO