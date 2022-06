While temperatures across Southern California are rising, the Inland Empire is under a heat advisory, with some areas reaching triple digit temps by Saturday. Rob Roseen, with Cal Fire Riverside, said this type of weather, warm temperatures and dry conditions, can lead to fires at any point. "It's not a matter of if wildfire is going to come, but when, and you need to be prepared," he said. The heat advisory issued for the Inland Empire goes until 8 p.m. Saturday. As wildland urban interface region, Roseen said it's even more important for residents to keep their surroundings clear from fire danger by...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO