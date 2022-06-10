Auburn Eagles win their 4th straight VHSL girls team tennis title

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Buckle up and get ready for final changes to Interstate 5 in Tacoma. Our contractor is getting ready to put northbound I-5 into its final configuration from the SR 16 merge all the way to Fife. The latest WSDOT Blog has an update on when and how this is happening, what drivers need to plan for, including full overnight closures of northbound I-5 in Tacoma.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO