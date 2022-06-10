SENATE BILL TO EXPAND SCOTUS PROTECTION STALLS

Related
A lawyer for Pence told him the day before January 6 that not certifying the election would lead to a loss in court: report
Attorney Greg Jacob told Pence that fulfilling Trump's request would break multiple provisions of the Electoral Count Act.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
825
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0