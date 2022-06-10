Mystery creature is caught on camera and authorities need help ID'ing it

Related
Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
7 found dead in popular Mexican tourist area with warning messages written on their corpses
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.
dailyphew.com
People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It
When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
Mystery as woman, 23, makes cryptic call to be rescued a month after accepting a new job online and vanishing
A WOMAN who vanished days after accepting a new job offer online reportedly made a cryptic call asking to be rescued a month after her mysterious disappearance. TiJae Baker, 23, disappeared last month after traveling from New York to Washington DC to create artwork for a woman she met online, her family says.
Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication
A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
Mystery of haunting unsolved farmhouse murders where family were slaughtered by killer who hid in their attic for months
ON A Friday night in March, a farmer and his family were brutally murdered inside their own barn - but the disturbing clues left at the crime scene led German cops to a chilling conclusion. The case of the slaughtered family - and their "haunted" attic - is one of...
British father, 70, is arrested for 'raping his daughter, 34, on a deserted beach while she was drunk' in Greek party resort of Malia
A 70-year-old British man has been accused of raping his 34-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested Saturday after his daughter went to cops two days before to say she was attacked in the town of Malia.
allthatsinteresting.com
Texas Man Breaks Into Dallas Art Museum And Destroys Priceless Artifacts — Because He Was Mad At His Girlfriend
Brian Hernandez, 21, destroyed a number of Greek artifacts at the Dallas Museum of Art because he "got mad at his girl." Allegedly fueled by rage at his girlfriend, a man in Texas broke into the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) and destroyed millions of dollars worth of rare, ancient artifacts before security guards stopped him.
DIY Photography
“We should show realities of school shootings,” says ‘Napalm Girl’ 50 years after iconic image was taken
Only flashes of memory remain of that fateful day. Kim Phuc Phan Thi, aged just nine years old, was outside playing with her siblings and cousins. In an instant, the course of her life was altered. She remembers a plane swooping down, a loud noise, explosions, smoke, and then followed excruciating pain.
California Game Warden Watching YouTube Hunting Video Spots Convicted Felon with a Deer Rifle
While watching hunting videos on YouTube, a California Department of Fish and Wildlife officer spotted a convicted felon carrying a bolt-action rifle during a deer hunt. It was a violation of his probation, according to a CDFW Facebook Post. Sign Lee of Fresno, California, was on felony probation stemming from...
Uvalde school police chief says he didn't keep officers from breaching massacre scene and didn't consider himself the commander, report says
In his first extensive public comments about his actions during last month's Texas school massacre, the Uvalde school police chief has contradicted previous narratives about his role, telling the Texas Tribune he didn't consider himself the incident commander and did not instruct officers to refrain from breaching the scene.
Calls for service: Coalville Best Western bear spray incident sends several to hospital
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — Calls for service to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Park City Fire District (PCFD), and North Summit Fire District (NSFD) for the week of June […]
