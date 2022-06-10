ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CAPITOL RIOTS: MYSTERY REMAINS BEHIND PIPE BOMBS PLOT

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zctaE_0g6BiGZB00

DC: A year-and-a-half later the investigation into who planted pipe bombs outside the DNC and RNC continues

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Bombs#Dnc#Rnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Newsmax host belittles Capitol police officer as ‘attractive blonde’ and downplays attack

A host on the right-wing Newsmax channel branded a Capitol police officer who gave evidence at the January 6 hearing “self-aggrandising” and “an attractive blonde”.Greg Kelly mocked Officer Caroline Edwards and claimed that her evidence to the panel was that she “fell down” during the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters.Officer Edwards in fact described to the committee how she had slipped in blood and had seen a “ghostly pale” Brian Sicknick, the officer who died days after the riot after suffering two strokes.Mr Kelly told his viewers that Officer Edwards had only been picked for the hearing because...
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
834
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy