CAPITOL RIOTS: MYSTERY REMAINS BEHIND PIPE BOMBS PLOT

Related
Capitol Hill pipe bomb case update
No progress reported recently in the bombs left at DNC and RNC the eve of the riot. Has the case gone cold? Or will the suspect be caught?
A Proud Boy who got close enough to Sen. Chuck Schumer to send the lawmaker running on January 6 pleads guilty to Capitol riot felony charge
Joshua Pruitt was captured on security footage throwing a sign and a chair inside the Capitol Visitors' Canter on January 6, 2021.
GOP senator U-turns on gun legislation stance after being flooded with calls from constituents demanding action to stop mass shootings
Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming said she was "a little surprised" by the number of callers who phoned in to demand change.
Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade
The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trumpworld says 'the entire MAGA movement' is working together to defend the embattled former president during the January 6 committee's public hearings
Donald Trump is counting on lawmaker allies and right-wing media to shield him from the potential fallout of the January 6 committee's public hearings.
Secret Service tried to secure a motorcade route for Trump to go to the Capitol ahead of the January 6 riot: report
DC police officials rebuffed a last-minute Secret Service request to shut down street intersections so Trump could go to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the day of the Electoral College votes certification.
Ukraine says so many Russians were killed that the Russian army is storing dead soldiers in a meatpacking plant turned morgue
The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
A lawyer for Pence told him the day before January 6 that not certifying the election would lead to a loss in court: report
Attorney Greg Jacob told Pence that fulfilling Trump's request would break multiple provisions of the Electoral Count Act.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A look at how Americans have viewed the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — CBS News poll analysis
Ahead of the House select committee's first public hearings on its investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, most Americans — 70% — think it's at least somewhat important to find out what happened on that day and who was involved, according to a recent CBS News poll.
Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report
Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports
President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
Jury convicts antisemitic January 6 defendant who claimed he didn't know Congress met in the US Capitol
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli had defended himself in federal court by claiming he "did not realize that Congress met in the Capitol."
Mike Pompeo summoned by court to explain alleged US government plot to assassinate Julian Assange, say Spanish media reports
A Spanish court has summoned Mike Pompeo in connection with a security firm alleged to have spied on Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy.
Putin is losing his grip on power and top Russian security officials think the Ukraine war is 'lost,' expert says
The "informed elite" within Russian security forces "understand that the war is lost," said Bellingcat's lead Russia investigator Christo Grozev.
New video from the Capitol riot shows dozens of staffers fleeing Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office in a panic as rioters clashed violently with cops
In the video, staffers are seen pouring into the hallways of McCarthy's office while rioters siege the West Plaza of the Capitol building.
UCLA student who was photographed sitting in Mike Pence's chair during the Capitol riot pleads guilty to obstruction charge
Prosecutors say Christian Secor espoused far-right views online and once called fascism "epic" on Twitter.
Audio: Republican confronted Lauren Boebert for "telling the attackers where we're at" on Jan. 6
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was confronted by one of her Republican colleagues for live-tweeting the locations of various House lawmakers as the Capitol riot unfolded, according to audio tapes obtained by CNN. The tape was part of a trove of audio clips released by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin...
'Kevin McCarthy will sell his mother's soul in order to protect his own political career' says his Democratic challenger for office, a woman who spent the last 20 years educating the Bakersfield community
Democrat Marisa Wood will face off against the House Minority Leader in the upcoming California general election.
Crack unit of elite ex-SAS soldiers ‘kills up to 20 Russian generals in Ukraine’ as they vow to fight to the death
A TEAM of elite former SAS soldiers have reportedly killed up 20 Russian generals in Ukraine and have vowed to fight to the death. The 12-strong crack unit have spent six long weeks targeting powerful Kremlin officers during the war in Ukraine. They also allegedly killed 15 of the feared...
Newsmax host belittles Capitol police officer as ‘attractive blonde’ and downplays attack
A host on the right-wing Newsmax channel branded a Capitol police officer who gave evidence at the January 6 hearing “self-aggrandising” and “an attractive blonde”.Greg Kelly mocked Officer Caroline Edwards and claimed that her evidence to the panel was that she “fell down” during the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters.Officer Edwards in fact described to the committee how she had slipped in blood and had seen a “ghostly pale” Brian Sicknick, the officer who died days after the riot after suffering two strokes.Mr Kelly told his viewers that Officer Edwards had only been picked for the hearing because...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
834
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0