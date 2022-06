Did you catch America’s Got Talent this week with its deep fake performance of Simon Cowell belting a love ballad? It fit the definition of shockingly great TV. Cowell is one of four judges for the summer reality talent competition. And he was the one who quizzed a two-man Metaphysic team about what sort of act the pair was about to perform. If you’ve watched America’s Got Talent, you know you can see pretty much any kind of act. There could be the traditional, like dancing or singing. There are illusionists, comedians, acrobats and even sword swallowers. Anything goes.

