SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Augustin 'Augi' Tapia. He was last seen back on June 3. "He went to school finished the day, and they didn't come home. So there is a chance that he is with someone he knows, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO