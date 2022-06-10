ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free summer meals offered for kids in South Bay, Peninsula

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Second Harvest of Silicon Valley launched a meal locator to help local families find free summer meals. There will be 80 federally funded summer lunches in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties for anyone 18 years old or younger.

Food bank’s meal distribution feeds more than 1,000 in Alameda County

To use the site locator, click HERE . While on the website, users can enter their address, city or zip code and icons for summer meal sites will pop up.

No documentation or registration is necessary to get a free meal. Some sites will also offer free breakfast anf an afternoon snack. Also, some sites received grants to provide cheap meals for parents so families can eat together.

“We want to make it easy for local families who are wondering how their kids will get enough nutritious food to eat now that school is out,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. “The locator will help families find summer meal sites as well as free grocery distributions that are convenient for them. We are working to reduce the barriers to accessing food and making sure people can easily find out where to go is a big part of that.”

