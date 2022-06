Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome Live at the Fillmore to the stage Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. with doors opening an hour prior. Known as the “Definitive Original Allman Brothers Band Tribute,” Live at the Fillmore revisits what the band calls the glory days of The Allman Brothers Band — the early years before the untimely deaths of Duane Allman and Berry Oakley and the departure of Dickey Betts — when the band played often at New York City’s Fillmore East.

