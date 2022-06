As life begins to settle back into some semblance of normalcy, more than a few digital conveniences that consumers took advantage of throughout the pandemic have found a permanent place in their daily lives. Among these are mobile apps, online banking services and other digital platforms consumers have come to rely on. The technologies behind banking-as-a-service (BaaS) enable seamless, connected banking experiences for consumers through sleek, professional platforms that can help financial institutions (FIs) and other organizations entering the banking sphere to enhance their data, personalize their customer experiences and know what the customers will need before they do.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO