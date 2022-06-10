ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Trio of Permian Basin golfers earn academic All-State honors

By OA Sports
Odessa American
A trio of Permian Basin golfers were recognized with Academic All-State honors the Texas Girls Coaches Association announced Thursday.

In Class 4A, Monahans teammates Emily Gonzales and Madisyn Yanez represent the Lady Loboes program. Yanez completed her career at the UIL Class 4A State Championships on May 16-17 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

In Class 2A, Wink’s Emily Valenzuela was the Lady Wildcats’ honoree. She qualified for the state tournament as an individual, competing at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.

Athletes must be seniors and maintain a GPA of 94 or above and were nominated by their head coach.

