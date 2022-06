There is no shortage of theme-park thrills in this world, but we have a special fondness for the roller coaster. Coasters were originally more like slides. Russian aristocracy would board wooden carts and go down a human-made hill. By the early 20th century, engineers were experimenting with roller coaster technology, looking for more ways to provide thrills. At this point, the coasters were capable of going faster, curving, and twisting around hills.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 HOURS AGO