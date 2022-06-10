ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

Claire Cicchini Monios – Rostraver Township

Cover picture for the articleClaire Cicchini Monios, 86, of Rostraver Township, died early Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born in Clairton on Dec. 5, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Harchar Cicchini. Claire graduated from Clairton High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh,...

Sylvester ‘Bootsie’ Skrinjorich – Forward Township

Sylvester “Bootsie” Skrinjorich, 87, of Forward Township, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital. He was a retired electrician at U.S. Steel Clairton Works, founder and owner of Sylvester & Tweetie’s Restaurant for the past 20 years and the founder of Skrinny’s Auto. He was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, member and past worshipful master of Stephen Bayard Masonic Lodge No. 526 in Elizabeth, and he loved polkas and football. Born Jan. 19, 1935, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Stanko and Mary Hrvacic Skrinjorich. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy M. Beckinger Skrinjorich; daughters, Dorothy (James) Wycoff of Elizabeth Township and Sue (Howard) Trail of Bunola; son, Ron (Sue) Skrinjorich of Forward Township; grandchildren, Mimi (Anthony Rash) Wycoff, Dayna (Ben) Muir, Chris and Mike Trail and Ron (Leah) Skrinjorich Jr.; great-grandchildren, Harley, Savanna and Ben Muir, Teddi Lee and Danica Pavlack and Trystyn, Leon and Levi Skrinjorich; brother, Joseph Skrinjorich of Jefferson Hills; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughters, Carrie Lynn Skrinjorich and Jessica Trail; as well as brothers and sisters. Friends will be received at PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Dr. William K. Little officiating. Burial to follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Mary Borsani – Monongahela, formerly of Wendel

Mary Borsani, 98, of Monongahela, formerly of Wendel, Pa., passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, in AHN West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 20, 1924, in Wendel, a daughter of the late Michael and Pauline (Denisz) Bobby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander H. Borsani (2009); infant son, Glen David Borsani; brother, Charles Boby; and sister, Annie Bobby. She was a past member of St. Anthony Parish in Monongahela and the St. Anthony Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Monongahela Women’s Club and the Monongahela Mothers Club. She enjoyed traveling and playing cards with her family and friends. Mary is survived by her son, Ralph E. (Joanne) Borsani of Pittsburgh; and daughters, Donna E. Borsani of Maryland and Janet L.B. (George) Bowen of Ohio; five grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly), Michael (Gayle), Jennifer (Joshua), Daniel (Dakota) and Angela (Brandon); six great-grandchildren Cecelia, Alec, Lydia, Rosalie, Clark and Hollis; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a special lady with a witty sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Private visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A private funeral liturgy will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with interment in Monongahela Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Tracey I. Marucci

Tracey I. Marucci, 51, of Fallowfield Township passed away on Friday June 10, 2022, at The Residence at Hilltop surrounded by her family. Born in Chalreroi on April 2, 1971, she was a daughter of the late John and LaVerne Zelenski Cole. Tracey was an occupational therapist and worked for...
Lorraine (Lorrie Gogol) Cheroki

Lorraine (Lorrie Gogol) Cheroki, 79, of Washington Township (Belle Vernon), formerly of Monessen, died Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, surrounded and encircled with love by her daughters; son-in-law, George; loving grandchildren; Father Meletios; and Despina Naylor, in her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1943, daughter of the late Anne (Varga) and John Gogol. Lorrie graduated from Monessen High School with the class of 1961. She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Cheroki, Roxanne Tsambarlis and Ronalyn (George) Apodiakos; her grandchildren, Cole and McKenna Keffel, Gianna Cheroki and her partner, Jonathan Kravets and Markello, Niko and Dimitri Apodiakos; former son-in-law Herc Tsambarlis; aunt, LaVerna Varga; and sister-in-law, Patti Gogol. She was blessed with amazing years of love and friendship with so many dear friends with whom she laughed and chatted daily. They brought her such joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anne Gogol; sister, Diane Gogol; infant sister, Paulette and brother, Raymond Gogol; former son-in-law, Erik Keffel; and husband, Ronald Cheroki. “Nini” as she was affectionately known, our family’s Matriarch, approached life’s challenges with “fierce grit and determination,” not for herself, but for us. Throughout life, she faced many health challenges but with each one rose to the challenge with grace and dignity, lessons that each of us will embrace for our lifetimes. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. Whether it be watching, reading or listening to their latest sports endeavors, attending theatrical or musical program, or simply spending quiet moments with them, they each engendered smiles and commitment like no one else in her heart. While she was a homemaker for years, she worked at Westmoreland County Community College in the Nursing Department as an administrative assistant and later worked at the Monessen Public Library. One of her proudest accomplishments was earning her Associate’s Degree in Paralegal studies at 47-years-old. Deep thanks and appreciation goes to OSPTA Hospice Team, especially Linda Brooker, Rachel McClintock and Kara Diehl. The empathy, love and support they provided our Mom and us during the past month and a half has been incredible. Special thanks and appreciation to Mariene Garcia, an angel on Earth, who provided Mom with such tender, loving care and friendship. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed Monday, June 13, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of services, at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church of Monessen. Interment will follow at the Grandview Cemetery of Monessen. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Cheroki family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.
Carol Ann Grilli

Carol Ann Grilli, 73, of Clairton, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at home. She retired as clerk for the City of Clairton. She was a former employee at Sky Bank in Jefferson Hills, worked at Walnut Bingo Hall in Wilson and was a former employee at Foodmart in Clairton. She enjoyed trips to the casino and was an avid reader. Born Nov. 3, 1948, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Emerson and Hilda (Trasp) Jones. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dean A. Grilli; daughter, Danielle (Brian) Pavlack of Elizabeth Township; son, Shawn (Cyndi) Grilli of White Oak; granddaughter, Seneca Thompson of Elizabeth Township; step-grandchildren, Hollah, Aria, Paige and Christopher; and also, aunts and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Paul Jones. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bob Fagan officiating. Burial will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Vicki L. Rock

Vicki L. Rock, 62, of Monessen passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born on June 15, 1959, she was the daughter of the late James and Shirley Ann Shepard. She was a member of the Charleroi Russian Club. Vicki is survived by her children, Barton Walker, of Perryopolis and Shirley Walker (Michael Ramsey), of Charleroi; grandchildren, Brianna Walker, Kayla Dickerson, Elijah Thomas, Calvin Fitzwater and Kaleigh Walker; great-grandchildren, Kayliana, Katalina and Kobe Chilzer; step-children, Ted Rock Jr. and Mary Jo Rock, both of Belle Vernon; brothers, James Shepard, of Monessen, Henry Shepard, of Monessen and David Macko of Belle Vernon; and sisters, Colleen Works of Washington, Linda McCandless of Lancaster, Dora Nicolaidou of Greece, and Cynthia Flamou-Gianniodi of Monessen. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Ted Rock; sister, Lynette Dellavella; and brother, William Shepard. As per Vicki’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
Charleroi paving to begin

Charleroi will undergo an extensive paving project starting next week. The work, being handled by El Grande Industries Inc., will begin next week and continue through the end of the month. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
Noah’s Ark receives surprise gift from McKeesport

Congregants of Bethlehem Baptist Church, McKeesport city officials and UPMC employees participated in the 15th annual Noah’s Ark Golf Outing Friday at Youghiogheny Country Club. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our...
Fish were biting at youth derby in McKeesport

Fifty cents doesn’t go far in today’s economy. But children with two quarters in their pockets Saturday were able to buy themselves admission to a day full of fun and good-natured competition in McKeesport. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online...
Farmers market treats

Heather Starcher got icy treats for her children, Ellie, 4, and Carter, 2, as the Monongahela Farmers Market opened Friday. They are from New Eagle.
Bubble fun at farmers market

Nori Barkby, 6, and Ayla Gaidos, 2 both of Monongahela stopped to catch bubbles from the Whimsy the Fairy during the Monongahela farmers market, which opened for the season on Friday. The farmers market will be held every Friday from 3-6 p.m. in Chess Park.
Tourism urged to jump start local economy

The Mon River Valley Coalition held its first in-person meeting in more than two years Friday at the Mon Valley Alliance building in Monongahela. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
