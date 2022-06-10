Claire Cicchini Monios – Rostraver Township

Lorraine (Lorrie Gogol) Cheroki, 79, of Washington Township (Belle Vernon), formerly of Monessen, died Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, surrounded and encircled with love by her daughters; son-in-law, George; loving grandchildren; Father Meletios; and Despina Naylor, in her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1943, daughter of the late Anne (Varga) and John Gogol. Lorrie graduated from Monessen High School with the class of 1961. She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Cheroki, Roxanne Tsambarlis and Ronalyn (George) Apodiakos; her grandchildren, Cole and McKenna Keffel, Gianna Cheroki and her partner, Jonathan Kravets and Markello, Niko and Dimitri Apodiakos; former son-in-law Herc Tsambarlis; aunt, LaVerna Varga; and sister-in-law, Patti Gogol. She was blessed with amazing years of love and friendship with so many dear friends with whom she laughed and chatted daily. They brought her such joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anne Gogol; sister, Diane Gogol; infant sister, Paulette and brother, Raymond Gogol; former son-in-law, Erik Keffel; and husband, Ronald Cheroki. “Nini” as she was affectionately known, our family’s Matriarch, approached life’s challenges with “fierce grit and determination,” not for herself, but for us. Throughout life, she faced many health challenges but with each one rose to the challenge with grace and dignity, lessons that each of us will embrace for our lifetimes. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. Whether it be watching, reading or listening to their latest sports endeavors, attending theatrical or musical program, or simply spending quiet moments with them, they each engendered smiles and commitment like no one else in her heart. While she was a homemaker for years, she worked at Westmoreland County Community College in the Nursing Department as an administrative assistant and later worked at the Monessen Public Library. One of her proudest accomplishments was earning her Associate’s Degree in Paralegal studies at 47-years-old. Deep thanks and appreciation goes to OSPTA Hospice Team, especially Linda Brooker, Rachel McClintock and Kara Diehl. The empathy, love and support they provided our Mom and us during the past month and a half has been incredible. Special thanks and appreciation to Mariene Garcia, an angel on Earth, who provided Mom with such tender, loving care and friendship. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed Monday, June 13, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of services, at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church of Monessen. Interment will follow at the Grandview Cemetery of Monessen. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Cheroki family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.

MONESSEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO