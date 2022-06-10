ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UrRS_0g6Bf2pX00
TMZ

Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released.

Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.

Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004.

Comments / 71

tau ceti
3d ago

Celebrities relationships and celebrity weddingsI don't take neither seriously because I know their relationships crumble down to the ground.

Reply(5)
19
hiuser
1d ago

all you guys and your comments makes you all look sad. you all just hating cuz she get money. and her life is crazy but I guarantee if I put your personal life/trash in the air for all to see, it wouldn't be a pretty site. even if it's her six marriage like Elizabeth Taylor no woman should have their wedding destroyed have some compassion that's what the world Lacks

Reply
8
Mnomad13
2d ago

Now that the entertainment part of our program is over, we can move the tables, and get to square dancing. 🤠

Reply
10
