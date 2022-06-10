ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Del Norte County

By SERGIO BERRUETA
krcrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRESCENT CITY, Calif — Del Norte County Public Health is reporting 21...

krcrtv.com

krcrtv.com

What SF DA Chesa Boudin's recall means for Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — In May, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors signed a letter urging San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin to take action against what was described as an "open-air drug market." After SF voters decided overwhelmingly to recall DA Boudin, North Coast News reached out to local...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Scarface Incident in Siskiyou County, 5.5 acres, 100% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif., 7:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is says that the Scarface Incident is 100% contained as of Saturday night. The fire burned 5.5 acres. No structures were threatened. There weren't any evacuations or injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. CAL FIRE...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Stop and Go…HCSO and CHP Pursue Apparently Intoxicated Driver

About 12:27 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 299 near Willow Creek. In the subsequent 15 minutes since then, the female driver has stopped and started, got out of the vehicle at least once, got back into the vehicle, drove at speeds of up to 50 mph and as slow as five mph. The deputy told dispatch he believed that the woman was intoxicated.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Truck Over Embankment Near Willow Creek

According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck went over an embankment on Highway 299 about six miles west of Willow Creek before 10:25 a.m. today. Early reports indicate that there were five people in the vehicle who have all “self-extricated” themselves from the truck. An ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on two juveniles who were in the vehicle. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

7,100 marijuana plants, hazards located in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Two search warrants on two parcels of land took place on Thursday in the area of Mount Shasta Vista, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The first warrant was at a 10-acres parcel of land that had nine greenhouses. The second was at a...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

MET Busts Two Indoor Cannabis Grows in Southern Humboldt

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 6, 2022, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served...
krcrtv.com

Three new officers sworn into the Eureka Police Department

EUREKA, Calif. — Three new officers graduated from the College of the Redwoods Law Enforcement Academy on June 10. Logan Myers, Dov Sacdron and Richard Stancliff were sworn into the Eureka Police Department after graduating from the 129th Basic Law Enforcement Academy. The trio will begin a field training...
EUREKA, CA
ijpr.org

Medford pauses grant funding to homeless non-profit over alleged ties to conversion therapy

The basis of the report released on Thursday by the Siskiyou Abolition Project and Siskiyou Rising Tide comes from a pamphlet passed out at the Set Free Ministry sometime around 2018. The pamphlet, titled “Same Sex Attraction: The Problem and Solution for Men”, was one of a series of issue pamphlets created by Celebrate Recovery, focused on what it calls the issue of “same sex attraction,” outlining why the issue is wrong, and providing guidance for recovery groups on how to talk about it. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step program founded in the 1990s in Southern California.
MEDFORD, OR
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Collides With Hydrant and Crashes in Eureka

About 2:20 this morning, a vehicle collided with a fire hydrant at Buhne and F Street. The same vehicle (or possibly another vehicle chasing the first–we’ve requested more information) continued going, flipped onto its side, and came to a rest near the intersection of Buhne and E Street.
EUREKA, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

UPDATE: STB rejects North Coast Railroad Co.’s offer to take over rail line

Editor’s note: This story is updated from a previous version to include news of Surface Transportation Board’s rejection. Federal regulators have decided to turn down a late application from a shadowy corporation seeking to take over the 175 miles of rail line stretching from Willits to Eureka, which may have submitted a fraudulent bank statement with its filing earlier this month.
oregontoday.net

Quake, June 10

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, June 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
kymkemp.com

Not Seeing a License Plate Tips off Deputy to Stolen Vehicle

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 8, 2022, at about 7:50 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. JULIAN RICHARD LAFAYETTE EPD Arrest or Detention...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Takes Center Stage

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
TRINIDAD, CA

Comments / 0

