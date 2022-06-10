ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

3 get 75 years to life for robbing, torturing, murdering NYPD employee in Brooklyn

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XruUq_0g6BeCbl00

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people who robbed, tortured and killed an NYPD civilian employee in his Bensonhurst home were sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, officials said Thursday.

Abasie Brabam, 31; Lee Williams, 30 and Tanaja Grant, 32 ransacked Robert D’Onofrio’s home in February of 2017 after he left for work. They waited until D’Onofrio got home, then ambushed and tortured him to force him to open a large safe in his garage.

“The depravity of this horrific murder can’t be overstated and the lengthy prison terms to which these defendants were sentenced today holds them accountable for torturing and killing an innocent man during a carefully-planned robbery,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “While no sentence can return Robert D’Onofrio to his loved ones, I hope this sentence gives some solace to his family and friends.”

D’Onofrio was hit in the head, whipped across the torso and dragged during the robbery, prosecutors said. He was shot twice. His daughter found his body in a garage attached to the house.

After shooting D’Onofrio, Brabam, Williams and Grant fled in the victim’s Ford Mustang, officials said. They’d packed the Mustang with property stolen from D’Onofrio’s home.

Brabam, Williams and Grant were each convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. A fourth defendant, Derek Simpkins, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years’ post-release supervision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD cop stabbed to death by estranged husband inside her Bronx apartment: ‘Can happen to anyone, even police’

An NYPD cop was stabbed to death by her estranged husband in her Bronx apartment early Monday, police said. The 31-year-old victim was off duty when she was stabbed multiple times all over her body inside her home on the Grand Concourse near E. 156th St. about 2:50 a.m., cops said. Medics tried to save her but she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. Her 34-year-old ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty cop fatally stabbed by estranged husband in the Bronx: sources

THE BRONX (PIX11)– An off-duty NYPD officer was fatally stabbed by her estranged husband in the Bronx early Monday morning, law enforcement sources said. The 31-year-old cop was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds on her body at an apartment in Concourse Village at around 2:50 a.m., police said. EMS pronounced the officer […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man in FedEx polo, accomplice sought in Bronx shooting: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men, one of whom was dressed as a FedEx worker, pushed their way into a Bronx apartment and shot a man inside, authorities said Monday. The duo struck around 9:20 a.m. June 8, when they approached an apartment door in a building near Willis Avenue and East 135th […]
PIX11

Man shot in the neck in lobby of Queens apartment building: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was shot in the neck in a lobby of an apartment building in Queens Sunday night, police said. The 25-year-old victim was shot following a dispute with another male in the apartment complex on 24th Street in Long Island City at around 11:30 p.m., police said. The victim is in […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Murder#Shooting#Robbery#Violent Crime
NBC New York

NJ Man Gets 14 Years for Shooting Woman Who Refused His Advances

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a woman in the chest who told him "no," refusing his sexual advances in a Bronx apartment more than three years ago. A jury found Kevin Hawse, 47, guilty of attempted murder and criminal possession of...
BRONX, NY
8 News Now

Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel missing again

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.  Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled children, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens subway slashing suspect charged with attempted murder: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11)– A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly slashing two subway riders in Queens, police said Sunday. Donny Ubiera, 32, is facing two counts of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in the two separate incidents on the No. 7 train, police said. On Friday, the suspect […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed with machete in his Queens home: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man fatally stabbed his nephew in the back with a machete in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found the 29-year-old victim with wounds to the back and hand in his home on 187th Place in Jamaica at around 5 a.m., police said. The man, Neraz Roberts, was pronounced dead […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Jewish Press

NYPD Offers Reward in Hate Incident

The New York City Police Department has released video footage of a suspect they are hoping to identify for drawing a swastika in front of a Jewish high school in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The unknown individual scrawled the Nazi hate symbol on a signal box at a crosswalk...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Group jumped, stabbed man walking through Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of six men who reportedly jumped, and then stabbed, a man walking through Queens. According to police, the 30-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Corona and Otis avenues about 1:22 a.m. on May 14. The man was with two of his friends, who […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teen slashed, choked unprovoked in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Friday morning, police said. The 19-year-old victim was walking down the stairs in the vicinity of Essex and Delancey streets at around 5 a.m. when a man placed her in a chokehold and slashed her multiple times on her […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Subway slashing suspect attacks second victim in two days: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — The suspect accused of slashing a 62-year-old man Friday morning struck again Saturday, police said, targeting a man at the 74 Street-Broadway station. Police identified the suspect wanted for the attacks as Donny Ubiera, 32. Ubiera allegedly approached a 55-year-old man who was waiting for a northbound No. 7 train about 7:15 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy