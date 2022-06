One man is dead and a woman is wounded following a shooting in Lompoc on Sunday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the alley between the 400 blocks of E. College and E. Prune avenues. Police officers arrived at the scene and found a 43-year-old man in the alley who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

