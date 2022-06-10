ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

If you love art, the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco has an 'Artrageous' event for you on Sunday, June 12

By Rick Rogers
starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

The Visual Arts Guild of Frisco is hosting an "Artrageous" event this Sunday night, June 12. The event, "Artrageous 2022," is currently under way and on display at the Frisco Discovery Center now through June 25. But from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shorthorn

Loud and proud: Arlington hosts first-ever LGBTQ+ event

The air on Saturday was thick with sunscreen, sweat and smiles in the heat at Arlington’s first-ever pride event. Folks, young and old, draped in deep runs of color fanned out in the grass like a cozy backyard barbecue, slick and oiled and beaming. Music bellowed through it all, framed by laughs and cheers. The booths doled out drinks, T-shirts and flags while the stages hosted drag shows, musical performances and trivia. All were equally adorned in color and brought people together in a moment that transcended politics and prejudice.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Who’s got the best falafel around Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — International holidays are the best, because not only can you participate with your neighbor, you could even be celebrating alongside someone from another country you’ve never met before!. Food is one of those special things in life that has the power to bring people of...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Entertainment
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Killer authentic Mexican restaurant debuts in Dallas' West Village

An excellent Mexican-influenced restaurant has debuted in Uptown: Hugo's Invitados, a concept named for co-founder Hugo Miranda, has opened in Dallas' West Village, where it's doing authentic Mexican food and craft cocktails, in the space at 3699 McKinney Ave. formerly occupied by Mi Cocina, which relocated to the former Del Frisco's Grille space.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

3 new restaurants, shops prepare to open at The Star in Frisco

The Star District, located at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, is welcoming three new tenants this fall. The 91-acre campus announced in a June 8 news release that two retail stores and one restaurant will join the district in late 2022. The additions will come just six months after five dining and entertainment businesses opened at The Star. From July 2021-June 2022, The Star leased more than 55,000 square feet to North Texas-based tenants, the release said.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get an inside look at the TUPPS Brewery construction site in McKinney

Keith Lewis visits the future home of his brewery at least once per day. The site has the usual components of a construction zone — there are forklifts, piles of materials and the beep-beep-beeps of machines doing their work. But sprinkled around this spot of land in east McKinney are hints at what makes this area special.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Vagf#Focus
CW33 NewsFix

This weekend is National Outlet Shopping Day! Here are some deals in DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Outlet Shopping Day is this weekend and from June 11-12 you expect some great deals in North Texas. Here are some places you can celebrate National Outlet Shopping Day in North Texas. In celebration of National Outlet Shopping Day, Grapevine Mills will be participating in...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Alley Noodle Bar now serving Vietnamese dishes to McKinney

The Alley Noodle Bar, a fast-casual dining concept, opened May 4 at 7701 Stacy Road, Ste. 700. While there are several noodle bars in the area, owner Tuan Tran pointed out the noodles have to have a certain fat content for ramen, whereas Vietnamese broth is a little lighter, he said. The pho noodle dishes featured bone broth that is cooked for hours with premium cuts of beef and other meat options. Appetizers include Back Alley Wings, spring rolls and deep-fried shrimp. Salads are also available. While The Alley Noodle Bar will accommodate dine-in and takeaway customers in the front of the house, the kitchen has the potential to perform double duty, hosting other food concepts that can be picked up through DoorDash or other third-party vendors, Tran said. 469-625-1110. www.thealleynoodlebar.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
advocatemag.com

Owner of East Dallas institutions Cigarz Bona Pizza, The Goat dies

William “Bill” Weiss, who owned Cigarz Bona Pizza and The Goat, has died. Weiss died Wednesday, June 8, Cigarz announced on its Facebook page. The Goat has been an East Dallas watering hole for decades, and we wrote a story about it in 2020. Lota Dunham bought the...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Here’s where to find the best peanut butter cookies around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cookies, they’re one of the best handheld desserts known to man alongside the graceful cupcake. However, Sunday, is celebrating a very specific cookie, one that can fulfill any sweet tooth without allergies holding it back. June 12 is National Peanut Butter Cookie Day! NationalToday says,...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Who’s got the best egg rolls in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Appetizers are a thing of beauty, it’s a small meal before the real meal, but you can even use appetizers to substitute your meal if you’re into that kind of thing. One of the best starters known to mankind is the humble egg roll...
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Meet The Future Of Botox

Botox Bar, anyone? Yes, you read that right. It's 2022, folks. If you can get your groceries delivered at the press of a button, why shouldn't you be able to get your Botox and fillers administered in a professional, private and quick manner? That's the thinking behind Botox Bar DFW, the brainchild of Fort Worth registered nurse Kiara DeWitt.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney renames aquatic center after former councilwoman

A McKinney icon's legacy was honored on Tuesday as the McKinney City Council unanimously agreed to rename its aquatic center. The council voted Tuesday to name the center after former City Councilwoman Gilda Garcia Garza, who the city of McKinney has said was integral in developing the aquatic facility that is now named after her.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy