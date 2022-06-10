ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Jennifer Lopez's Honest Admission

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in February 2020. While the halftime show received good reviews, it was apparently frustrating for the performers. J-Lo revealed in...

latrevo to ouzo
3d ago

Wow delusions of grandeur much. Why don’t you retire gracefully amd be a doting mother. Your getting older. Act like it. 🙄

43
empath
2d ago

Doesn’t she have a new daddy Ben to break in for her kids. Just a revolving door of daddies for her poor kids. Is she trying to keep up with the Kardashians?

22
Miss G
2d ago

She’s a mess with her love life, showing absolutely no strength or examples for her children! she’s sleeping with these partners in her home with her children! She is a success in her career, but not with her kids! Always has something to prove! Stop smell the roses and just be a doting mother!

13
NBA World Reacts To The Dell, Sonya Curry Rumors

Last year, Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of Warriors star Steph Curry, got divorced after several decades of marriage. At the time of the divorce, there were reportedly cheating allegations made by both parties. Steph spoke out on his parents' divorce, admitting that it was challenging for him as a son.
NBA
