ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Dino's Movie Moment: 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

By News 9
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY - The Jurassic Park series has been bringing dinosaurs...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Fans Perform Tai Chi On The Outsiders Museum Lawn

Fans of The Outsiders got together to perform tai chi outside the official museum for the famous book and movie on Saturday. The event was held on the lawn of The Outsiders Museum in Tulsa. Fans of all ages were welcome to this unique event. "You ask, why tai chi...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC National Memorial, 9/11 National Memorial To Discuss Their Roles In Recent Traumatic Events

The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is partnering with the 9/11 National Memorial for a discussion on recent traumatic events. The collaboration is called “Never Again or Not on Our Watch.” With recent mass shootings across the country, both museums will be discussing what their roles should be in the process of healing and moving forward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Mother Road Market Celebrates Pride Month With Drag Brunch

Tulsa's Mother Road Market celebrated Pride Month with a "Drag Brunch" on Sunday. The Food Halls teamed up with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation to show their support for the LGBTQ community with a free drag performance and brunch. Limited edition t-shirts were sold at the event and all proceeds...
TULSA, OK
globalmunchkins.com

15 Awesome Things To Do In Tulsa With Kids you’ll Love!

Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma Native Toby Keith Announces Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

Toby Keith has revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in a recent tweet and on his official website. The 60-year-old country music singer, songwriter shared the news with his fans on Sunday, June 12th. Keith wrote: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Miss Oklahoma crowned at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
OKLAHOMA STATE
visitokc.com

Science Museum Oklahoma Hosts Adults-Only Night Laser Focused on Color

Oklahoma City – Life is better in color. The colors of the rainbow will take center stage at Science Museum Oklahoma during “SMO21: ChromaFest.” This adults-only, no-kids-allowed night at the museum is set for 7-10 p.m. on June 24. VIP entry begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes a signature cocktail and special activity.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

The Beach Boys Performing In OKC For Special Concert

The Beach Boys are stopping in Oklahoma City for a special concert that will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program. All net proceeds raised will go to the food bank. The concert will take place on September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Dominion#Jurassic Park#Jurassic World
news9.com

23rd Annual All-Black Town Tour Commemorates Juneteenth

The Tulsa City-County Library is teaching tourists about the historic all-black towns of Oklahoma. The library hosted its 23rd annual “All-Black Towns Tour” Saturday. The “All-Black Towns Tour” made stops in Redbird, Tullahassee, and the Fort Gibson Historic Site. Willa Buyckes, who was raised in Tullahassee,...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
107.3 PopCrush

Relax, Unplug & Unwind at Oklahoma’s Premier Glampground Getaway!

If you're looking for Oklahoma's premier glamping site you'll find it in Lawton, OK. at Adventure Born Glampgrounds. Technically it's outside the city limits near Lake Lawtonka and the Wichita Mountains but it's still considered to be a part of Lawton. This place is amazing and unlike any other comfort camping "glamping" grounds, you've ever seen. The perfect staycation for a romantic weekend or family vacation!
KRMG

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mecum Tulsa 2022 auction

TULSA, Okla. — Today was the final day for Mecum Auction’s Tulsa 2022 auction. More than 1,000 American muscle cars, classic, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rod, customs and more crossed the auction block at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, near 21st St. In order to keep bidding...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Power Restored To Over 3,000 People Near Fairgrounds, PSO Says

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said power has been restored to over 3,000 customers Sunday afternoon. A spokesman for PSO said the heat-related issues caused the outage. The areas affected were between East 41st Street and East Admiral Place in Tulsa. For a live look at the outages, click...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stroud service plaza between Tulsa and Oklahoma City without power, no fuel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the Stroud service plaza on Turner Turnpike near Chandler has no power. "Those traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike may want to fill their gas tank before hitting the road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa," OTA said in a press release. " The service plaza at Stroud is without electricity, meaning fuel pumps are not working and the McDonald's restaurant cannot prepare food."
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy