Dino's Movie Moment: 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Fans of The Outsiders got together to perform tai chi outside the official museum for the famous book and movie on Saturday. The event was held on the lawn of The Outsiders Museum in Tulsa. Fans of all ages were welcome to this unique event. "You ask, why tai chi...
The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is partnering with the 9/11 National Memorial for a discussion on recent traumatic events. The collaboration is called “Never Again or Not on Our Watch.” With recent mass shootings across the country, both museums will be discussing what their roles should be in the process of healing and moving forward.
Tulsa's Mother Road Market celebrated Pride Month with a "Drag Brunch" on Sunday. The Food Halls teamed up with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation to show their support for the LGBTQ community with a free drag performance and brunch. Limited edition t-shirts were sold at the event and all proceeds...
Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
Toby Keith has revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in a recent tweet and on his official website. The 60-year-old country music singer, songwriter shared the news with his fans on Sunday, June 12th. Keith wrote: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
Oklahoma City – Life is better in color. The colors of the rainbow will take center stage at Science Museum Oklahoma during “SMO21: ChromaFest.” This adults-only, no-kids-allowed night at the museum is set for 7-10 p.m. on June 24. VIP entry begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes a signature cocktail and special activity.
The Beach Boys are stopping in Oklahoma City for a special concert that will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program. All net proceeds raised will go to the food bank. The concert will take place on September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
This year, the 72nd Annual "Indian Hills Pow Wow" will be held in eastern Oklahoma County, July 28 - July 31, with "MCs" (masters of ceremoney) Edmond Nevaquoya (Comanche) & RG Harris (Sac & Fox/Ponca). This year, Keeper of the Drum/HS will be Leonard Cozad, Jr.(Kiowa). In addition: HMD -...
The Tulsa City-County Library is teaching tourists about the historic all-black towns of Oklahoma. The library hosted its 23rd annual “All-Black Towns Tour” Saturday. The “All-Black Towns Tour” made stops in Redbird, Tullahassee, and the Fort Gibson Historic Site. Willa Buyckes, who was raised in Tullahassee,...
If you're looking for Oklahoma's premier glamping site you'll find it in Lawton, OK. at Adventure Born Glampgrounds. Technically it's outside the city limits near Lake Lawtonka and the Wichita Mountains but it's still considered to be a part of Lawton. This place is amazing and unlike any other comfort camping "glamping" grounds, you've ever seen. The perfect staycation for a romantic weekend or family vacation!
TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
COOP Ale Works' project to transform the old National Guard 23rd St. Armory into a brewery, restaurant and boutique hotel has been a long time in the making, but officials with the brewing company say the dream is one step closer to becoming reality.
TULSA, Okla. — Today was the final day for Mecum Auction’s Tulsa 2022 auction. More than 1,000 American muscle cars, classic, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rod, customs and more crossed the auction block at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, near 21st St. In order to keep bidding...
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said power has been restored to over 3,000 customers Sunday afternoon. A spokesman for PSO said the heat-related issues caused the outage. The areas affected were between East 41st Street and East Admiral Place in Tulsa. For a live look at the outages, click...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the Stroud service plaza on Turner Turnpike near Chandler has no power. "Those traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike may want to fill their gas tank before hitting the road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa," OTA said in a press release. " The service plaza at Stroud is without electricity, meaning fuel pumps are not working and the McDonald's restaurant cannot prepare food."
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt joined "Varney & Co." Friday, announcing his state secured America’s first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility while pulling supply out of China. GOV. KEVIN STITT: We're very excited about this. It's a huge deal for Oklahoma… manufacturers are realizing that Oklahoma's the spot to...
Comments / 0