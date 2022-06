Chris Evans shared a preview of his puppy interview with BuzzFeed. The outlet famously gets stars to answer questions while being mobbed with dogs. Fans love it, especially the more tender moments. There haven't been many celebs who have enjoyed their time with the doggos than Chris Evans. The former Captain America is taking to the stars in Lightyear next week. But, before he can bring Buzz Lightyear into the future, there are attention-seeking canines to contend with. He takes it all in stride and keeps coming back for more. It's hard to tell who benefits more from these love tests, the Marvel star or his fans. At any rate, there's a big love bomb brewing whenever BuzzFeed decides to grace the Internet with the video check out the first little teaser for yourself right here.

