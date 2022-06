In the immortal words of the late, great Audrey Hepburn, “I’m just CRAZY about Tiffany’s!” To be honest, aren’t we all? Thankfully, London’s Saatchi Gallery is making all our wildest jewelry dreams come true by giving a home to the house’s traveling “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition, open now through August 19. Featuring 400 archival pieces and Tiffany-adjacent items, from the original Breakfast at Tiffany’s script to the first-ever Blue Book—the O.G. Tiffany & Co. catalog—a deep dive into the history of what is arguably the jewelry world’s most illustrious brand is the perfect way to mark its 150th anniversary since arriving in the British capital.

