The crypto hedge fund market is evolving as traditional players want to get a slice of the digital asset pool. What seemed like a rare sector is now gaining popularity as the number of specialized crypto hedge funds has grown to over 300 globally, according to PwC’s Global Crypto Hedge Fund report. The total assets under management across crypto hedge funds — not traditional hedge funds — rose 8% year on year to $4.1 billion in 2021. The total crypto market capitalization has fallen about 24% from $1.623 trillion on the year-ago date to $1.234 trillion on June 9, according to CoinMarketCap data.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO