Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Lawrence; Meade; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 347 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE ZIEBACH IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST WYOMING CAMPBELL CROOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, GILLETTE, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, MOORCROFT, PHILIP, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, SUNDANCE, UNION CENTER, AND WRIGHT. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION.

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO