ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Beaverton strip club

By Austin De Dios
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 36-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge in a fatal shooting outside a Beaverton strip club five years ago, police said. Jimmy Pierce was arrested by U.S. marshals at about 2...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Portland police arrest motorcyclist in fatal hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a motorcyclist who reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian then fled the scene Saturday night. Police said a man on a motorcycle hit a woman in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street around 10 p.m. The woman was dead when officers arrived on scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PPB: Man seriously injured in shooting near the Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Lloyd Center on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street, near the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, the found a man who was seriously injured in a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Student facing charges after threat called in to Milwaukie HS

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department said a high school student is facing charges after asking a contact from a social media platform to make a threatening call to the school on Friday. Police said at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Milwaukie High School for an...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramon Harris
The Oregonian

Portland mother of 5 slain in Eastbank Esplanade shooting ‘wasn’t afraid of anything’

Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Strip Club#Police#Felony Assault#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Other tragedies need exposure, too

There were about 1,000 drug overdose deaths in Oregon last year. In March, two Portland teens died from suspected fentanyl overdoses. Portland had more than 90 homicides in 2021 and is on pace to surpass that this year. Are these events not in some way just as tragic? Should we post graphic video or photos of these victims (“Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?,” June 5)? Or how about posting regular videos of the homeless having some sort of mental breakdown that would equally amuse and perhaps force changes in policy?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy