Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Beaverton strip club

There were about 1,000 drug overdose deaths in Oregon last year. In March, two Portland teens died from suspected fentanyl overdoses. Portland had more than 90 homicides in 2021 and is on pace to surpass that this year. Are these events not in some way just as tragic? Should we post graphic video or photos of these victims (“Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?,” June 5)? Or how about posting regular videos of the homeless having some sort of mental breakdown that would equally amuse and perhaps force changes in policy?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO