Fort Smith police looking for car believed to be involved in hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police are looking for the location of what is believed to be a Cadillac DTS, 2006-2011 series in connection to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the early morning hours of April 24 around 1:30 a.m.
According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, a car fitting that description and matching witness statements and evidence found on the scene struck a motorcyclist at North 50th Street and Kelley Highway, causing severe injury.
Police ask if anyone knows of a car that fits the description to call 911 or 479-709-9000.
