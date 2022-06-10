ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

$39M affordable housing development opens in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcxQN_0g6BXipg00

There's a new, modern $39 million affordable housing development in the city of Yonkers, but it isn't your average affordable housing.

Landy Court is a seven-story building on School Street that has 80 brand new modern apartment units.

A total of 32 of the apartments are affordable housing for households earning at or below 60% of the median income, but what makes this building special is the other 48 apartments.

"This vitally needed program is designed to offer support and assistance, to help individuals maintain skills of daily living and force the successful integration into the community," said St. Joseph's Hospital president Michael Spicer.

Those are supportive housing units for those experiencing homelessness with onsite mental health services.

Mental health specialists from St. Joseph's Medical Center will be onsite 24/7 for residents.

Amenities in the building include community spaces, a gym, laundry and a rooftop garden.

Comments / 0

Related
rew-online.com

EPOCH Senior Living Joins with White Plains Mayor and County Executive for Grand Opening of Waterstone of Westchester

Executives from EPOCH Senior Living and National Development joined with White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and Westchester County Executive George Latimer on June 8 to celebrate the Grand Opening of Waterstone of Westchester, an elegant boutique hotel-style community for seniors featuring 62+ independent living residences with best-in-class amenities and services.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Plans to revitalize former Dutchess Mall presented to the Town of Fishkill

FISHKILL – A developer, working with the property manager of the former Dutchess Mall, has submitted plans to breathe new life into the semi-vacant property on Route 9 near I-84 in the Town of Fishkill. The plans for a new 350,000-square-foot warehouse on the site were presented to the town’s planning board on Thursday evening.
FISHKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer Announces Reopening of South County Trailway

Walkers, bikers and joggers can now expect a smooth experience on the South County Trailway as it has been fully paved. **Watch the News Conference Here: https://youtu.be/06loFwJr38w**. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Westchester County is a destination with several assets that have been in need of repair. Over the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
Yonkers, NY
Real Estate
Yonkers, NY
Business
WestfairOnline

Yonkers advocates switch to electric leaf blowers

The Yonkers city code already bans the use of gasoline powered leaf blowers from June 1 to Sept. 30 and now the city has taken another step toward eliminating the noise and air pollution that comes from them. Mayor Mike Spano announced the launch of a new rebate program to help residents and landscapers cover the cost of buying electric leaf blowers to replace the gas-powered machines.
YONKERS, NY
rew-online.com

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Joins with City, County and State Officials to Celebrate Grand Opening of Landy Court Apartment Building

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center President Michael Spicer and Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Chairman James Landy joined today with Yonkers, Westchester County and New York State officials on June 9 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Landy Court, an affordable apartment building located at 10 School Street in downtown Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Spicer
larchmontloop.com

Updated and Quiet Condo

Stunning, light filled and just updated stand-alone-home at Brookwood condominiums. Quiet and serene. Open floor plan with huge living and dining room space leading to the brand new, eat in kitchen. Sliders to two outside spaces, one overlooking a babbling brook. Upstairs is a large primary suite with lots of closets and large en suite bathroom. Two family bedrooms share a hall bath. This is a perfect space for downsizing OR starting out. Easy living. Large garage and driveway. The community pool is ready for you to plunge right in! Ma… MORE.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

Bronx Tenants Stand United Against Corrupt Landlord in Sweeping Victory

When a Bronx-based landlord purchased a building intending to raise rents, he was met with unexpected opposition. Tenants banded together in a historic move. Five years later, they might be able to purchase their apartments at meager rates. Their extraordinary story began in 2017. The Unexpected Makings of Homeownership: Gentrification...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Development#Homelessness#Landy Court#St Joseph S Hospital
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. June 13, 1930: Contractor Thomas Brogan testified in Yonkers City Court about roadwork damaged on Central Park Avenue. Two men, one driving a car and the other in a horse and wagon, refused to detour around his crew and ignored the workers trying to stop them. Both deliberately drove over the cement work, badly damaging it to the tune of $1200, more than $20,000 in today’s dollars.
YONKERS, NY
vigourtimes.com

Albany’s gift to the teachers union will shackle NYC schools

The Legislature last week put a new spin on the debate over “mayoral control” of New York City’s schools by shackling the Big Apple with a costly class-size mandate. That restriction will impose on the city an unproven education reform whose primary champion is also its most direct beneficiary, the United Federation of Teachers, the union representing the city’s public-school teachers.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Homeless
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Joins National Debate Over Guns

Three years ago, Yonkers community leader London Reyes brought his children’s program, the AAA All Stars, to Yonkers City Hall in support of a rally held by Mom’s Demand Action, and their call for something to be done about the recent shootings across the country. Now three years...
YONKERS, NY
HuntingtonNow

State Begins Sending Homeowner Tax Rebate Checks

New York State has begun sending out tax rebate checks to homeowners. A chart posted on a state website mistakenly identifies Syosset as part of Huntington, and lists Commack out of order on the alphabetical list. Amounts coming to Huntington homeowners range from $1,845.16 to $134.82 for those in the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
newyorkled.com

Rye Playland July 4th Fireworks & Beyond for 2022 Season

July 2 – 4, 2022. The official site make no specific mention as to when these Friday evening pyrotechnic displays come to an end but, based upon past years, we presume the first Friday in September will be the last display. That day is September 2. So head on...
RYE, NY
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy