$39M affordable housing development opens in Yonkers

There's a new, modern $39 million affordable housing development in the city of Yonkers, but it isn't your average affordable housing.

Landy Court is a seven-story building on School Street that has 80 brand new modern apartment units.

A total of 32 of the apartments are affordable housing for households earning at or below 60% of the median income, but what makes this building special is the other 48 apartments.

"This vitally needed program is designed to offer support and assistance, to help individuals maintain skills of daily living and force the successful integration into the community," said St. Joseph's Hospital president Michael Spicer.

Those are supportive housing units for those experiencing homelessness with onsite mental health services.

Mental health specialists from St. Joseph's Medical Center will be onsite 24/7 for residents.

Amenities in the building include community spaces, a gym, laundry and a rooftop garden.