Turbidity In Goose Creeks Could Increase For A Time

Effective: 2022-06-12 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 341 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockypoint, or 41 miles south of Broadus, moving east at 45 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR ROCKYPOINT. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lightning Flat around 345 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO