ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Turbidity In Goose Creeks Could Increase For A Time

By Kevin Koile
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe water in Big Goose, Little Goose and Goose Creeks could soon look less clear for a time. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Cyanobacterial bloom confirmed in Gillette Fishing Lake

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday released a recreational use advisory for a local lake following the confirmation of a harmful bacterial bloom. The advisory was issued on June 8 based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality that confirmed the presence of a cyanobacterial bloom, or blue-green algae, at the Gillette Fishing Lake located in Dalbey Memorial Park, per a June 10 release from the City of Gillette.
GILLETTE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Flooding closed Connor Battlefield Campground in Sheridan County

Due to rising water concerns from the Tongue River in northern Wyoming the Connor Battlefield Campground in Ranchester is temporarily closed until further notice. Due to the potential for flooding in the area, a timetable as to when the site may reopen has not been determined. No other Wyoming State...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Liquor License Transfer, Lease Agreement

The Buffalo City Council has approved a liquor license transfer and a lease agreement for a city-owned property. The transfer is for a retail liquor license from Timberline Hospitalities, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn and Suites to Safari Timberline Hotels, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn and Suites Buffalo. Also approved was a...
BUFFALO, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Sheridan, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through March 5. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Turbidity#Chemicals#Water Quality
tsln.com

Remembering a great father: Kenneth Duvall

Kenneth Duvall, of Gillette, Wyoming ranched in Campbell County, Wyoming 95 years minus the four years he was stationed in the Aleutian Islands during WW ll, right after he graduated with the class of ‘44 from Rozet, Wyoming. While in the service for the Army, he was supply clerk...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Mountain Bike Discovery Session at Hidden Hoot Trail

Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Bicycle Company are inviting the public to join them for the next Mountain Bike Discovery Night, Tuesday June 14, from 6 to 8 pm at Hidden Hoot Trail. All levels and ages of riders are welcome – from beginner to intermediate and expert. Mountain Bike Discovery Nights are free to attend. Participants should bring their bike, helmet and water. There will be a beginner and intermediate group.
SHERIDAN, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 341 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockypoint, or 41 miles south of Broadus, moving east at 45 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR ROCKYPOINT. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lightning Flat around 345 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sweetwaternow.com

Reports: Wyoming Man Killed in Osprey Crash in California￼

Originally reported by Oil City News. A Wyoming man was among five Marines killed after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the victims. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death to the newspaper.
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

Body of woman missing after rafting incident recovered from Yellowstone River, ID'd

UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:38 A.M. The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the female that was missing from a rafting accident that occurred on the Stillwater River on Sunday June 4, 2022. The female is 44-year-old Julie Capdeville Freeman of Laurel Montana. Julie was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday June 8, 2022 by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater County Search and Rescue personnel. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday June 9, 2022.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Sheridan Media

Law Enforcement Captures Suspect in Vehicle Pursuit

Law enforcement from Buffalo, Johnson County, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol apprehended a suspect in a vehicle pursuit that ended with the subject escaping on foot in the area east of Buffalo on Highway 16. In a release from the Buffalo Police Department, at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, June...
Sheridan Media

Weekend Local Sport Wrap up

TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers dominated in sweeping a double header from Evanston winning 11-1 and 10-0 their record now stands at 19-5 overall. The pitching was outstanding with the Troopers staff giving up only one hit one the day, here’s Head coach Ben Phillips. And he...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Man Changes Plea on Multiple Theft, Forgery Charges

A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 60-year-old Richard Romeo. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, Romeo pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two counts of felony forgery. In exchange for the guilty pleas, the prosecution agreed to dismiss four additional counts of forgery as part of the plea agreement.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A Sheridan man charged with felony drug possession was sentenced Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached between the defendant and the state and sentenced Scott Ragsdale to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation for the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Ragsdale was given five days of credit for time served. The possession charge was prosecuted as a felony because Ragsdale has at least three prior drug possession convictions on his record. Judge Edelman also ordered Ragsdale to pay $565 in various court costs and fees.
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy