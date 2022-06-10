ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Podium to host 2022 graduating seniors this weekend

By Peter Choi
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — This upcoming weekend, Spokane’s high school graduating seniors will mark the end of an era.

For the first time, the Podium will host the graduation ceremonies.

For years, the Spokane Arena hosted graduation ceremonies, but the multi-use sports facility The Podium has been transformed from an indoor track & field venue to a space for the ceremonies.

“We want people to access a new experience and bring the graduation here. It was a way to do that,” said Tyler Lyson, Event Manager at Spokane Public Facility District. “We started bringing events here at The Podium to advertise…we have thousands of chairs set out for graduates and families we are looking to show versatility at space.”

By doing so, the Spokane Arena can continue to hold concerts and other events throughout the weekend while the Podium can comfortably host guests.

However, due to the downtown Spokane stadium project, parking around graduations could be a hassle.

“We have various parking lots throughout Spokane in the vicinity,” Lyson said. “The best spot for people to park is the Arena Lot B. It’s directly in front of the arena where you park for the regular event, and it’s going to be $10 per vehicle.

Unfortunately, there will be no shuttles available, but Lyson said they are allowing a drop-off for handicapped and ADA patrons in the front and side of the building.

Security is available on site, meaning the clear bag policy is mandatory.

