ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Big Y increasing employees’ pay

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwH3v_0g6BWc0B00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As inflation soars, one local business is investing in its team. Big Y has announced they are increasing pay for about 7,600 employees.

Local school celebrates first Multicultural Day event

For over 86 years, Big Y has been proud of its culture for its employees and their families. The company is once again investing in its store teams as a way to show their appreciation.

James Alamed, Store Director told 22News, “The last few years have been difficult times. We wanted to take that time to recognize all that they have done for the company. The culture of caring, the unwavering customer service provided through these difficult times and it was just the right thing to do.”

The multi-million dollar investment will increase starting pay rates as of June 26th. And, the pay increase will assist the employees with the rising cost of living.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
WUPE

MA Employers Need to be Very Careful When Conducting Job Interviews

We've been spending a lot of time lately warning and informing Massachusetts residents of a number of different scams that have been occurring on a regular basis. For example, we recently discussed a very serious scam that is putting women in dangerous situations which you can read about by going here. In addition, you'll want to keep your head up and eyes open as there is a baby formula scam taking place. There's also the FedEx Email Scam that Berkshire County residents are experiencing. Case and point, I almost fell for this scam. The amount of scams going around is astounding and many of them are happening here in Massachusetts including the Berkshires. You really have to protect yourself 24/7 in this day in age.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Business
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Y#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Sports
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Staff changes at The Berkshire Edge

Shaw Israel Izikson has been named managing editor for The Berkshire Edge, to replace Terry Cowgill who is retiring after more than five years at “The Edge” and 20 years in journalism. The transition will take place beginning June 27. Beginning on that date, Izikson will be reachable at sizikson@theberkshireedge.com.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy