Internet

How to clear your Amazon browsing history

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to hide your Amazon shopping habits from prying eyes? Here's how. Sometimes we want to keep our shopping a secret, especially when buying gifts intended to be a surprise. You can easily hide your Amazon browsing history to keep your spending confidential. Just be sure to track your package so...

www.androidauthority.com

Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
Technology
Economy
Internet
Amazon
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CNET

Best Cheap Home Security Cameras for 2022

Home security is nowhere near as expensive as it used to be. Sure, some security cameras still cost over $100, but there are also plenty of cheap home security cameras on the market from trusted companies like Wyze and Amazon Blink that will help keep your home well protected. These...
Motley Fool

Should You Buy a Car Through Costco?

It may sound surprising, but it's an option worth considering. One lesser-known perk of Costco is its car-buying program. There are benefits to getting your car through Costco outside of potential savings. Costco can help you negotiate a sale with dealerships in your area. Buying a car can be a...
