In 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice came out with a damning report about Alabama's prisons for men. It noted pervasive violence among inmates and said that Alabama was violating the constitutional rights of prisoners by not protecting them. Now a new podcast from WBHM in Birmingham, Ala., digs into the story of that prison crisis and the people living through it, including staff, affected families and people locked up inside.

