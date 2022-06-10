Temple man arrested, says he stabbed a woman and drove her to the hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigated a fatal crash on Interstate 35 Friday night where they say a “reckless” driver traveled south in the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle head-on. The wrong-way driver died at the scene. Officials say the car the driver hit had a mom and her three sons inside who were all transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown as of Saturday morning.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO