ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Temple man arrested, says he stabbed a woman and drove her to the hospital

KCEN TV NBC 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say they arrested the...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 3

Related
KCEN

Killeen PD investigate death of 51-year-old woman found in hotel

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of 51-year-old woman after she was found unresponsive inside a hotel room Friday night, according to a news release. Officers said they were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Violent Crime
fox44news.com

Killeen Police investigate overnight homicide

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. It started as a disturbance call around 11:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When officers got there, they found a man and woman in a hotel room. The woman...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

One killed, family of four injured after wrong-way driver crashes on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigated a fatal crash on Interstate 35 Friday night where they say a “reckless” driver traveled south in the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle head-on. The wrong-way driver died at the scene. Officials say the car the driver hit had a mom and her three sons inside who were all transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown as of Saturday morning.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Police: Drunk driver fails to yield, hits motorcycle sending two to hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcycle with two occupants was hit by a driver under the influence who failed to yield Friday night in Killeen, according to police. Killeen Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd when a black Mercedes was attempting to turn onto Stringer Street and failed to yield right of way around 9:30 p.m.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple stabbing victim expected to recover

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: According to the Temple Police Department, the woman involved in a stabbing on South 7th Street is still in the hospital. Temple Police tell FOX 44 News the woman is “awake, alert and talking,” and seems as if she will recover.
TEMPLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Killed by Texas Prison Escapee Died From Gunshots and Stab Wounds: ME

A Texas grandfather and his four grandsons killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries and stab wounds, a medical examiner's report said. Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last month and is accused of killing Mark Collins, 66, and his four grandsons, who ranged in age from 11 to 18, authorities said.
KCEN

2 men indicted on murder charges after deadly 2019 Halloween shooting

WACO, Texas — A McClennan County grand jury indicted two men, who were originally arrested in connection to a 2019 Halloween deadly shooting, with murder charges, according to court documents. The men, Krisean Jamon Gison and Jamarine Long, were both arrested after a Nov. 1, 2019 shooting where 22-year-old...
WACO, TX
B106

Copperas Cove Police ID Woman Found Dead Under Tree

Police in Copperas Cove, Texas have released the name of a woman whose body was recently discovered under a tree. Lt. Krystal Baker with the CCPD reports that on Tuesday, June 7, officers were dispatched to 1878 Post Office Road after receiving a call about a woman who was found lying unresponsive.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead following domestic disturbance in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 8. KPD says officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Donegal Bay at approximately 4:56 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from a...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with threatening jailers after flooding cell

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A man who was facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge now faces felony charges following a disturbance at the Killeen City Jail. 19-year-old Kentrell Knight Brady, of Jarrell, was initially arrested around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in Killeen. Brady was a passenger...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple woman stabbed early Thursday, driven to hospital by alleged attacker

TEMPLE, Texas — Following a stabbing, Temple Police Department said they have detained a suspect after he drove the victim to the hospital. Officers received a call from Baylor Scott and White Health early Thursday around 5:40 a.m. about a stabbing involving a woman with life-threatening injuries. The incident took place in the 400 block of South 7th Street, as stated by Temple PD.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Trial for Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks pushed back

Bell County (FOX 44) — The trial for Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks will not start on June 13th as one planned. It is now set for October 4th, 2022, according to the office of 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie. Marks faces Captial Murder charges for the deaths...
BELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy