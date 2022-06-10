Temple man arrested, says he stabbed a woman and drove her to the hospital

McLennan County (FOX 44) — Waco Police have arrested one man and are searching for a second in the shooting death of 22-month-old Zillyana Thornton. Police officers arrested Elias Espinosa on Friday on a murder charge. On May 12th, Zillyana was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in...
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of 51-year-old woman after she was found unresponsive inside a hotel room Friday night, according to a news release. Officers said they were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance...
A Bryan man is arrested for DWI after the truck he was driving north in the southbound lanes of the freeway struck a semi head on. College Station police social media stated both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. According to the CSPD arrest report, 23 year old Carlos White...
KILLEEN, Texas — Police have identified the woman found dead late Friday in a Killeen hotel room in the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The suspect — Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego — is currently in Bell County Jail, according to police. Helena Deloris Holmes, 51,...
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. It started as a disturbance call around 11:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When officers got there, they found a man and woman in a hotel room. The woman...
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigated a fatal crash on Interstate 35 Friday night where they say a “reckless” driver traveled south in the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle head-on. The wrong-way driver died at the scene. Officials say the car the driver hit had a mom and her three sons inside who were all transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown as of Saturday morning.
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcycle with two occupants was hit by a driver under the influence who failed to yield Friday night in Killeen, according to police. Killeen Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd when a black Mercedes was attempting to turn onto Stringer Street and failed to yield right of way around 9:30 p.m.
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: According to the Temple Police Department, the woman involved in a stabbing on South 7th Street is still in the hospital. Temple Police tell FOX 44 News the woman is “awake, alert and talking,” and seems as if she will recover.
Waco, Texas – After enough evidence was gathered to proceed with the criminal case where a man had been fatally shot in November, 2019, indictments for murder have been handed down against two individuals by the McLennan County Grand Jury. The two individuals are indicted for fatally shooting the...
A Texas grandfather and his four grandsons killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries and stab wounds, a medical examiner's report said. Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last month and is accused of killing Mark Collins, 66, and his four grandsons, who ranged in age from 11 to 18, authorities said.
WACO, Texas — A McClennan County grand jury indicted two men, who were originally arrested in connection to a 2019 Halloween deadly shooting, with murder charges, according to court documents. The men, Krisean Jamon Gison and Jamarine Long, were both arrested after a Nov. 1, 2019 shooting where 22-year-old...
Police in Copperas Cove, Texas have released the name of a woman whose body was recently discovered under a tree. Lt. Krystal Baker with the CCPD reports that on Tuesday, June 7, officers were dispatched to 1878 Post Office Road after receiving a call about a woman who was found lying unresponsive.
A 21 year old College Station man was booked into the Brazos County jail for the eighth time in less than three years. Online records show Charles Leon Williams was out on bonds awaiting three trials on felony charges and six trials on misdemeanor charges when College Station police searched his apartment Wednesday morning.
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 8. KPD says officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Donegal Bay at approximately 4:56 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from a...
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A man who was facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge now faces felony charges following a disturbance at the Killeen City Jail. 19-year-old Kentrell Knight Brady, of Jarrell, was initially arrested around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in Killeen. Brady was a passenger...
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The alleged owners of a group of vicious dogs that attacked and seriously injured at least three women at an RV park near West were indicted on third-degree felony charges Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Charles Stanley, 52, and Mendy Jackson-Hughitt, 51, on three...
TEMPLE, Texas — Following a stabbing, Temple Police Department said they have detained a suspect after he drove the victim to the hospital. Officers received a call from Baylor Scott and White Health early Thursday around 5:40 a.m. about a stabbing involving a woman with life-threatening injuries. The incident took place in the 400 block of South 7th Street, as stated by Temple PD.
Bell County (FOX 44) — The trial for Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks will not start on June 13th as one planned. It is now set for October 4th, 2022, according to the office of 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie. Marks faces Captial Murder charges for the deaths...
Comments / 3