Predicting WSU's starters and how Kyle Smith divvies up minutes for the 2022-2023 season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN, Wash. — We took a stab at Gonzaga’s starting lineup for next season and how the staff will divvy up minutes on Wednesday. Now it’s WSU’s turn as their roster came into shape just a few days ago. Once again, getting the obvious starters...

KREM

'I just want to win': Justin Powell's path to Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — Last week was a big one for Washington State basketball fans. On Tuesday Mouhamed Gueye withdrew from the transfer portal to return to Pullman and the cherry on top? The Cougs landing Tennessee transfer guard Justin Powell. "It's been a whirlwind that's for sure. It's been...
Gonzaga baseball coach arrested for suspected DUI in Reardan

Gonzaga University’s head baseball coach is accused of driving with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit Thursday night in Reardan. Mark A. Machtolf, 57, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. Reardan Police Chief Andrew Manke said Machtolf was released from jail Friday after posting bond.
No time off in the offseason

The 2022-23 high school sports offseason is in full swing, and although you won’t be on the field, these next three months will be crucial to your development as an athlete. In fact, the offseason and how you prepare for the regular season, more often than not, is more important than the product that you’ll put on the field come the fall, winter, or whatever season you happen to play in.
Signing photos June 11, 2022

Courtesy photo Coeur d'Alene High senior Mason Groth recently signed a letter of intent to swim at NCAA Division III Whitworth University in Spokane. Seated from left are Mason Groth and Kelley Groth (mom); and standing from left, Nick Groth (dad), Laura Curtis (Coeur d'Alene High swim coach), David Dolphay (Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team coach), and Jade Sobek (Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team coach).
A family bike ride through the Taft Tunnel wasn’t fun, but it was memorable

As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, Katy Baker-Casile speaks with her father, Nick Baker, about the time they biked through the Taft Tunnel (on what is known as the Hiawatha Trail). According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, “What is today the Route of the Hiawatha was also known as one of the most scenic stretches of railroad in the country. When the Milwaukee Railroad was operating, the trains traversed through eleven tunnels and over nine high trestles, covering a 46-mile route that crossed the rugged Bitterroot Mountains between Idaho and Montana. The Route of the Hiawatha’s most well-known feature is the long St. Paul Pass, or Taft Tunnel, which burrows 8,771 feet (1.6 miles) under the Bitterroot Mountains at the state line between Idaho and Montana.”
Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
Drought conditions in the Inland Northwest improve as wet weather remains

SPOKANE — Eastern Washington has no areas in a “severe drought” for the first time since March 2020, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Eastern Washington has had a lot of rain over the past week due to strong plumes of moisture from the subtropics, which is unusual for this time of year, said Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Gov. Little on Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little released a statement about the Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene Saturday. Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
North Idaho celebrates with largest Pride event ever

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it is the largest Pride event that north Idaho has ever seen. The theme for this year’s Pride event was ‘exist louder.’. Crowds were...
Wildly Popular Tri-Cities BBQ Restaurant Is Headed to Spokane

A Popular Tri-Cities Restaurant Is Expanding To Spokane This Summer. From humble beginnings to expansion, one popular Tri-Cities restaurant is headed to Spokane this summer. Porter's Real Barbeque Is Opening Up A New Restaurant In Spokane. Kudos to Porter's Real Barbeque of the Tri-Cities, they're expanding to Spokane. In an...
Keep the umbrella handy!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight we will see widespread rain showers across the Inland Northwest with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms. New precipitation amounts are expected to be between a quarter and half of an inch. The overnight low in Spokane will drop to about 45 degrees and we will see breezy conditions. There will be a southwest wind at 6 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph at times.
