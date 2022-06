The reaction on social media was immediate: disappointment and disbelief at the news that Greensboro appears to be losing a beloved local restaurant. Mi Tenampa, which first opened as El Tenampa in Greensboro in the former Ward’s Restaurant building 22 years ago, is closing. The restaurant expanded, moving into the former Parker Tire location on State Street, which was heavily-remodeled in advance of the move, a few years after opening.

