Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix has 1 million vehicles driving around with open recalls

By Gary Harper
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report says 50 million cars are on the road right now with some kind of a recall. And that can be dangerous. So, the next time you’re out driving, take a look around because the motorist next to you might have a dangerous open recall...

www.azfamily.com

PHOENIX, AZ

