Phoenix has 1 million vehicles driving around with open recalls

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, are hurt after two wrong-way crashes in the Valley early Monday morning. The first crash was reported just after midnight after two cars crashed on the I-10 near 7th Street. DPS officials say the driver of a Dodge Charger went onto the I-10 heading the wrong way from the 7th Street off-ramp when they crashed into a Lexus. Video from the scene showed significant front-end damage to both cars, and troopers say the driver of the Charger had to be pulled out of the vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but their status is unknown. An investigation is underway to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO