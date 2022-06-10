Friday starts out cool, sunshine will bring temperatures into upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — Take a light jacket or sweater for your early walk Friday, with low temperatures in the 50s making if feel more like early Spring.

Comfortable weather sticks around through the day, with a nice mix of sunshine helping temperatures rebound into the upper 70s.

Other than a few passing showers early in the day Saturday, the weekend starts dry, with only a few isolated storms possible Sunday. Overall, some great weather for a bike ride, or outdoor parties.

