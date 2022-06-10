Bus stop changes coming for Santa Rosa students

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Sana Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Council passed an emergency beach closure ordinance on Thursday, June 9th. They said the east end of the beach has been a continuous trouble spot. “Just dispersing the crowds. Keep them from gathering there, 500, 600 young adults down there...
Foley, Ala. (WPMI) — Today people from across the southeast rallied at Heritage Park in Foley to make their voices heard about gun issues. Protestors are calling for a solution so that when their children go back to school they know they are safe. This is all in the...
UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in Destin DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue officials said they were looking for a swimmer that went under the water Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post made late Saturday afternoon, fire boat number nine was looking for a downed swimmer west of Crab Island. The post said […]
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Honor HER Foundation invites the community to participate in the organization’s inaugural poker run on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The poker run will begin at The Honor HER Foundation, 6150 W. Fairfield Drive, in Pensacola. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the last bike out by 10 a.m., according to a press release by the foundation.
Santa Rosa County Animal Services (SRCAS) announced that they are hosting a special adoption event – “Cheaper Than Gas” – starting Friday, June 10 through Saturday, June 18. All adoptions are only $4 and include spay or neuter, flea prevention, age appropriate vaccinations, initial dewormer, microchip,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials decided to close the beach behind Pineapple Willy’s from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until July 31. This is the first time beach officials have closed the area for the entire summer. They have closed that access point during the last two spring breaks. “With […]
Cox Communications employees have awarded eight grants to local schools, through Cox Charities Innovation in Education Grants. The program provides employee-funded grants of up to $2,500 for classroom programs and curricula that encourage and promote students’ ingenuity and imagination. Earlier this year, nearly 40 applications were submitted by schools in Escambia and Okaloosa Counties.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friends and family remembered Corey Terrell Edwards Jr. (CJ), who Fairhope police said was shot and killed at a party early Saturday morning. According to Fairhope PD, it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. They told FOX10 CJ was rushed to University Hospital in a personal vehicle where he later died.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation confirmed they will install mid-block crossing locations to enhance pedestrian safety in Pensacola. FDOT says seven of the new mid-block crossing will be installed on West Cervantes Street between Dominguez and A Street. The mid-block crossings have layers of crosswalk visibility including: Pavement markings that indicate where […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue responded to an early morning major vehicle crash rescue in Mobile County Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. that required low-angle technical rescue, underground/tunnel rescue, and extrication of vehicle occupants. TDFR says that crews remained on the scene until daybreak extricating patients and transporting them […]
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers may encounter intermittent, temporary northbound lane...
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage for American nurses is $82,750 per year. In the state of Florida, that average drops to around $72,000. However, nurses in some Florida cities are paid significantly lower than the state average of $72,000, according to a new survey.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A man sent our sister station WEAR-TV video of his son catching and releasing a goliath grouper fish onshore at Pensacola Beach this week. He then released it back into the ocean. Watch that video here. Emily Abellera, the public information specialist for Florida Fish and...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman from Panama City have serious injuries after crashing into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive early Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a car was heading south on Thomas Drive. Troopers said the car was going fast when the driver lost control when they […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Miami-Dade County man was arrested Thursday night time after he was found with deadly quantities of Fentanyl on Okaloosa Island, in keeping with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Leorsy Acea Larrinaga, 48, was being faraway from the bar at Cash’s Liquor...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Plans to create a cruise ship stop in Panama City are over. Port Authority board members said the Viking Cruise Lines has decided against establishing a port in Bay County. Viking announced in 2020 that it planned to add Panama City to a Gulf Coast getaway. The Viking Star was […]
