Emergency crews respond to crash in downtown Pittsburgh, 1 person injured

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a crash in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the intersection of California Avenue and St Marks Place in the California-Kirkbride area of the city.

County 911 also told Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Additional details are limited at this time.

Pittsburgh, PA
