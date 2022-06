ROUND ROCK, Texas — An investigation into the Round Rock ISD superintendent has come to light, reporting he should not have been reinstated as leader of the district. Hafedh Azaiez was on administrative leave from January through March of this year because he was under investigation for personal misconduct. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) in December 2021 recommended an investigation into a protective order filed against him. That order has since expired.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO