Sacramento County, CA

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 104

Barbie Medlin-Givens
3d ago

If he was doing a life sentence, he must have been a Third Striker. Article fails to mention that and what previous charges were 😳

Reply(27)
17
Pat Woods
3d ago

He knew he wasn't suppose to be released when he was going to court on more charges he committed while in prison and did not say anything. It's a wonder he did not go into hiding knowing his release was a mistake by the jail. The jail was lucky they found him. How does day shift give the impression that he was suppose to be released to night shift? Night shift does not verify the paper work? What court and jail was he at?

Reply(2)
4
Moose McKnuckle
3d ago

Good job Nazi Newsom, this was on your watch. How many more slipped through the cracks?

Reply(1)
17
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
KGET

Man demands morphine, threatens to shoot employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for armed robbery on Thursday after he stole morphine and money from a pharmacy in Oildale, according to a tweet by KCSO. Deputies were dispatched to the Rite Aid on China Grade Loop for an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. The man […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Homeless Man George Kouklis In Sacramento Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver who intentionally ran over homeless man George Kouklis in downtown Sacramento has been convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Deante Whitaker was also found guilty of the use of a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Deante Whitaker’s booking photo On August 24, 2019, Whitaker was driving on N. 16th Street near Capitol Casino when Kouklis walked in front of his car. Prosecutors said Whitaker stopped and yelled at Kouklis before driving away and circling the block. Whitaker returned moments later and spotted Kouklis standing at the same intersection, prosecutors said. He drove directly into Kouklis, launching him across multiple lanes of traffic. Kouklis, 60, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. Whitaker was arrested more than a week later after he called to report that his license plates had been stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said a parolee and found serval firearms, rounds of ammunition and thousands in cash. Samanta Sanchez, 24, has ties to local gangs and was on parole which prohibited her from owning any firearms, said police. Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and State Parole agents conducted a compliance check on the The post Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Tehechapi News

COVID-19 outbreak at California City prison leads the state

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the California City Correctional Facility has prompted officials to significantly restrict movement, programming and visitation at the facility, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The June 10 report of confirmed COVID-19 cases among individuals incarcerated at CDCR facilities had...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
