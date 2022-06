Camden, Tenn.–Young and old were in awe of the flyovers and vintage planes at Saturday’s “Wings Over Camden” at the Benton County Airport. The Vintage Ex-Military Air Craft Show was sponsored by the Tennessee River Resort District and included an open house with memorabilia on display. The flyovers were by the Tennessee Squadron of War Birds of America. Members of the Henry County Composite Squad of the Civil Air Patrol were in attendance. (Chalk Level Fire Department photo).

CAMDEN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO