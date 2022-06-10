ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Atomic origin of the coexistence of high critical current density and high T in CuBaCaCuO superconductors

By Xuefeng Zhang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor cuprate superconductors, a high critical transition temperature (Tc) can be realized in compounds containing multiple CuO2 layers in the unit cell, while a high critical current density (Jc) is rarely sustained above liquid nitrogen temperature. The CuBa2Ca3Cu4O10+Î´ (Cu-1234) superconductors synthesized under high oxygen pressure incredibly exhibit high Tc (~117"‰K) and...

www.nature.com

