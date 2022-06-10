ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Major renovations complete on park in South Valley

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hd8Xq_0g6BQxVS00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major renovations are complete on a park that has been a headache for those who live in the attached South Valley neighborhood. A ribbon-cutting will be held for Tom Tenorio Park, it will kick off the first softball tournament at the park since renovations began.

Story continues belo w

Neighbors in the area complained about the fields for years. They voiced concerns about safety and damage to their property and now the field has been moved to the lower part of the park with new batting cages. In its place, there are three fields for soccer, football, and lacrosse. They’ve also made upgrades to security, adding lighting, and improved parking. The upgrades cost $3.5M. They will be doing another $500,000 worth of work in the coming months. They hope to be done with everyone in a year and a half.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Pride Fest wraps up in Albuquerque Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pride Fest wrapped up Saturday with one of the week’s biggest events, the Pride Parade. Saturday morning, it brought thousands of people out to Central to celebrate. From Central Avenue to Girard, all the way to Expo New Mexico was filled with thousands of people young and old ready to celebrate LGBTQ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp in neighborhood, Marine killed from NM, Hot and dry, Gun buyback, Race Amity Festival

Monday’s Top Stories Holly Holm enshrined into International Boxing Hall of Fame HSI agents find woman captive in Anthony trailer Witnesses catch man throw Molotov cocktail at house New housing developments set for Taos US: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears effective for kids under 5 Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
South Valley, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Little Studio On The Mesa Is Open: Official Ribbon-Cutting June 16

Little Studio on the Mesa is open and the official ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. Located at 113 Longview Drive in White Rock, the Little Studio is part retail gallery/classroom/artist studio and drop in art activity center. Hours for upcoming days are: Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Courtesy photo.
WHITE ROCK, NM
KRQE News 13

Marine killed in flight training crash had New Mexico roots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia County native is among the five Marines killed in a flight training crash. Lance Corporal Evan Strickland was part of a five-man crew on an aircraft flying in California on Wednesday. Details are limited on what caused the crash and Marine officials are currently calling it a “mishap.”Strickland, who was […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Residents happy with new crosswalk in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new crosswalk in northwest Albuquerque connects a popular trail and neighbors say it was needed. The city installed an elevated crosswalk across Candelaria near Rio Grande. The crosswalk is along the path of a busy trail and those who use it complained to the city saying there is a lot of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#Urban Construction#Belo W New Mexico#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Police Department arrest records, May 16-22

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Learning about different races, cultures at Race Amity Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque got together to reach across cultural lines at the first ever “Race Amity Festival.” Through music, prayer, conversation and dance; people came out to Mariposa Basin Park to learn about different races and cultures. Organizers say this is just one way to overcome racism in society. “Friendship is such […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Isotopes celebrate Play Ball Weekend with local kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes celebrated Play Ball Weekend by inviting kids with special needs to experience the thrill of baseball. It’s Play Ball Weekend across all major league clubs, with each one holding events. The Isotopes chose to hold an adaptive skills clinic. “This is for kids, age 5 to 15,” said Michelle Montoya, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albuquerque, New Mexico

I added Albuquerque, New Mexico, to my RV calendar based on my desire to eat breakfast burritos every day. Seriously, that’s how I often plan my trips, based on places that I hear talked about a lot or read about with a great food scene. My nine favorite restaurants to experience in Albuquerque only whet my appetite for more Southwestern cuisine, so we (me and the hubby) are already talking about wintering there again this year. Here are the places that we really liked and are highly popular — plus the things we liked at each — in alphabetical order.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Expect traffic delays for President Biden’s New Mexico visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With President Joe Biden slated to travel to New Mexico Saturday, drivers can expect to see major traffic delays in Albuquerque and along I-25 up north through the Santa Fe area throughout the day. In a news release Friday, Albuquerque Police are urging drivers to have patience this weekend, saying I-25 will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race. Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking. Pletcher won the Belmont […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Exhibit at Albuquerque Museum explores controversial Aztec figure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The exhibit Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legend of La Malinche at the Albuquerque Museum takes a look at a controversial historical figure. La Malinche was part of the Aztec empire and sold into slavery and given to Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortez. She became his interpreter and advisor and because of that, she means […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM offers multiple metro prospects at football camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football camp took place this weekend. High schoolers from New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona participated in non-contact over the course of three days, and UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales already has his eyes on a few players. “There are young men in this camp that could come out with an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy