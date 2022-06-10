ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 arrested in Jackson County after welfare check leads to discovery of drugs in home with infant

By Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman are facing child endangerment and drug charges after being found in a home in Bryant with methamphetamine, marijuana and an 11-month-old. Rocky Harnen with...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 7

Jessica Dykes
3d ago

omg...I went to school with her. her brother was in my class and I helped out a lot in her class. She looked up to me, and used to ask me for different accessories that she liked that I was wearing. This is so sad, for the child.

Reply(5)
2
Comments / 0

Community Policy