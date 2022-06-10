Rockow's wild week features Gophers commitment, baseball sectional championship

Zander Rockow hasn’t had much free time lately. Given the circumstances, that hasn’t been a bad thing for the Regis junior.

Rockow’s whirlwind week began Sunday with an offer to be a preferred walk-on to the University of Minnesota’s football team, which he immediately accepted. The next day, three more Division I offers followed — including a preferred walk-on spot at Wisconsin.

Then on Tuesday, Rockow was the winning pitcher in both of the Ramblers baseball team’s sectional games, helping his squad clinch a second straight trip to state.

It’s been a crazy few days, but Rockow said it’s the best kind of crazy he could ask for.

“This week has been probably one of the best weeks of my life,” he said. “Having all of this happening, it’s just been a lot of good things stacked on top of good things. Going to state in baseball, committing to Minnesota, it’s been a dream come true. I don’t even know how to describe it.”

It all began on Sunday, when Rockow attended a Golden Gophers football camp. The Minnesota coaching staff was impressed with what it saw, and offered him a preferred walk-on spot as a linebacker following the day’s festivities.

It was exactly what Rockow wanted to hear. He had already visited the school before and liked what he saw. He knew going into the camp that if any kind of offer was extended to him, he’d jump at the chance.

“Coach (PJ) Fleck offered me a spot to come play for the Gophers at linebacker, and it just felt like home so I immediately took it,” Rockow said. “I love the city, the atmosphere, the culture of the team and the coaches — everything about it.”

The commitment caught the eyes of other programs that wanted to bring the running back and linebacker aboard. Wisconsin, Illinois State and Valparaiso offered him spots on their teams. Since Rockow’s commitment is only verbal at this point, other programs are free to make offers until he signs to play at Minnesota.

Rockow said the extra interest doesn’t change anything for him though. He’s excited to get the chance to play for the Golden Gophers.

“It doesn’t really change anything for me,” Rockow said.

“Ever since I was a little kid, pretty much since I could walk, I’ve dreamed of going to play in the Big Ten and play for a prestigious university like Minnesota. So it doesn’t really change much.”

Minnesota is getting a prospect who’s been among the most consistent performers in the area over the last few years. Rockow has been a first-team All-Northwest selection in each of the last two seasons, and was a first-team all-state pick by the Associated Press last fall.

He starred as a running back and a defensive end for the Ramblers last year, helping the team reach the Division 7 state semifinals. He had six sacks and 52 tackles as a junior.

He had already received Division I interest prior to the Gophers’ offer — St. Thomas offered him a spot last month — but everything really accelerated this week.

“It’s been crazy and hectic,” Rockow said. “People told me it was going to start picking up quickly, and I was just waiting and then all of a sudden everything got crazy all at once. But it’s a very good kind of crazy.”

In the meantime, he and his baseball teammates have been getting ready to head to Appleton next week for the state tournament. Regis is the No. 1 seed in Division 4 and plays in the state semifinals on Wednesday morning.

Things won’t be quite so busy once the baseball season ends. The football commitment means his summer won’t be as jam-packed as it looked before. Rockow said he’ll focus on gearing up for next fall to be able to hit the ground running in August.

“My summer’s pretty free,” Rockow said. “I’ll just be training with my team and playing a little summer basketball and things like that. But I’ll just be getting ready for my senior season and getting ready to work.”